PM Modi to deliver ‘State of the World ‘ special address at World Economic Forum in Davos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda today.

The Prime Minister’s address will take place at 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time via video conferencing, a PMO here stated on Monday.

The five-day-long virtual event will be held from 17 to 21 January 2022. Besides Modi, it will also be addressed by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

Top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society will also take part in the event. They will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them, the PMO further informed.