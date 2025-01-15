PM Modi dedicates 3 frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to nation

With the aim to strengthen India’s efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment the quest towards self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday dedicated three frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering present, PM Modi said, “…It is a matter of pride that all three frontline naval combatants are Made in India. Today’s India is emerging as a major maritime power in the world.”

He said “…Today is a very big day for India’s maritime heritage, the glorious history of the Navy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had given new strength and a new vision to the Indian Navy. Today, on his holy land, we are taking a very big step towards strengthening the Navy of the 21st century. This is the first time that a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine, all three are being commissioned together.”

He said today, India is recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally, especially in the Global South.

”India works in the spirit of development, not expansionism. India has always supported an open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region…,” he pointed out.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the historic commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer is a testimony not just to the Indian Navy, but also to India’s growing strength in the Indian Ocean Region.

”Although the Indian Ocean Region has always been important from a geo-strategic and economic point of view, in today’s rapidly changing environment, it has become even more important. Today we can say that the importance that the Atlantic Ocean used to have in the past has shifted to the Indian Ocean today…,” he said.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said, “INS Surat carries forward the glorious tradition of Project 15 A and 15 B destroyers. Nilgiri is the first ship of Project 17A frigates and Vaghsheer is the last submarine of Project 75. These three platforms will make the Indian Navy’s capabilities more robust and effective. This will further strengthen the security of our maritime interests.”

He further said that the Navy has maintained its high tempo of operations.

”This has helped us in serving our national maritime interest in the Indian Ocean Region and enabling the Prime Minister’s vision of Sagar, Security and Growth for All in the Region…,” he stated.