PM Modi to dedicate to nation 216-feet ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on Saturday to dedicate to the nation 216-feet ‘Statue of Equality’ commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. He will also kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics).

A PMO note here stated that Prime Minister Modi will visit Hyderabad at around 2:45 pm. He will visit the ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics), campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. At around 5 pm, he will dedicate to the nation the ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad.

The 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed. The Statue is made of ‘panchaloha’, a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world, the PMO stated.

“The statue is mounted on a 54-ft high base building, named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. It has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

During the programme, 3D presentation mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Prime Minister will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste, or creed. The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the PMO added.

Prior to this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT’s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT’s Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Prime Minister will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.