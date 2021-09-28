PM Modi congratulates newly elected Rajya Sabha candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated his ministerial colleagues Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr L Murugan on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

Modi also expressed happiness over the election of the BJP’s first-ever MP from Puducherry S Selvaganabathy.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to my Ministerial colleagues, Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji and Shri @Murugan_MoS Ji on being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. I am confident that they will enrich Parliamentary proceedings and further our agenda of public good.”

In another separate tweet, the Prime Minister expressing his happiness over the election of S Selvaganabathy to the Rajya Sabha from Puducherry said it was a matter of immense pride for the party and its workers that they have gotten their first-ever MP from Puducherry.

“It is a matter of immense pride for every BJP Karyakarta that our Party has got its first-ever Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry in Shri S. Selvaganabathy Ji. The trust placed in us by the people of Puducherry is humbling. We will keep working for Puducherry’s progress,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.