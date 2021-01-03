Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the DCGI approval of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech vaccines, a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight against Corona.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators.”

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.”

“We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.”

Oxford Institute vaccine Covishield, which is being developed by Pune based Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, has been approved by Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday for emergency use for immunisation against Covid-19.

DCGI VG Somani said, “We’ll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100 per cent safe,” adding that Oxford vaccine Covishield was found to be 70.42 per cent effective and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was found to be ‘safe and provides a robust immune response.’

Covishield was recommended for emergency use on January 1 and Covaxin was recommended for restricted use on January 2. Both the vaccines have to be administered in two doses and to be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8-degree Celsius.