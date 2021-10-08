PM Modi congratulates Fumio Kishida on assuming charge as Japan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Fumio Kishida on assuming charge as Prime Minister of Japan.

The Prime Minister who spoke to Fumio Kishida congratulating him said he looked forward to working with him for strengthening bilateral relations between India and Japan.

It was reportedly the first telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida since the latter took charge of the office in October.

“Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. @kishida230 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Japan’s Parliament had earlier elected Fumio Kishida as the next Prime Minister of the country.

Kishida has been a long standing contender for the prime minister’s post. He contested for the LDP leadership election against his predecessor Yoshihide Suga but lost to him. Kishida ran for the party leadership again in 2021 and won in a second round run-off against his rival Taro Kono. Kishida was confirmed as Prime Minister by the National Diet 4 October.

Making clear his priorities earlier, Kishida said he would focus on a “new model of capitalism”, by seeking to implement re-distributive policies and expand the middle class. He said he would also strengthen the Quad Security Dialogue for a free and open Indo-Pacific foreign policy.