Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Saturday congratulated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar for coming together to form a “stable” government in Maharashtra.

PM Modi in a tweet congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively.

The PM also exuded confidence that the two leaders “will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra”.

Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

BJP President and Union Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the two leaders on taking oath and hoped that they would unitedly stand for the development and welfare of Maharashtra.

श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019

BJP National Working President JP Nadda too extended his wishes to Fadnavis and Pawar and expressed belief that the new BJP-NCP government will take Maharashtra to newer heights under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 23, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, said that he was “extremely confident that the two leaders will jointly work for the progress and prosperity of the state”.

Congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am extremely confident that they will jointly work for the progress and prosperity of the state. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 23, 2019

In a stunning political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together early on Saturday morning and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government.

Soon after, Governor BS Koshyari administered the oath of office to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The surprise move comes at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said that even if the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP formed the government in Maharashtra, it will not last beyond six to eight months.