Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the candidate who made it through the Civil Services Examination, 2019 and also consoled those who failed.

“Congratulations to all the bright youngsters who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2019! An exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you. My best wishes!” PM Modi said.

PM also consoled the youngsters who were not able to get the desired result this year by saying, “life is full of several opportunities.”

“For those youngsters who did not get the desired result in the Civil Services Examination, 2019, I would like to tell them- life is full of several opportunities. Each and every one of you is hardworking and diligent. Best wishes for all your future endeavours,” he said.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday declared the result of Civil Services Examination 2019 on its official website. Pradeep Singh topped the exam followed by Jatin Kishore. While, Pratibha Verma, who stood third in the exam, was the topper among women candidates.

Candidates can check the results at upsc.gov.in. According to the commission, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for various civil services through the 2019 edition of the exam.

The EWS category was implemented in the exam for the first time in 2019 and 78 candidates have been selected in this category.