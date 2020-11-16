Bhanwarlal Meghwal, the minister of social justice and empowerment in the Rajasthan government, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 71.

The senior Congress leader had been paralysed on the right side of his body after he suffered a brain haemorrhage in May. He breathed his last at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment over the past six months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their grief over the passing away of the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal Ji. He was a veteran leader who was passionate about serving Rajasthan. In this hour of sadness, my condolences to his family and supporters.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Deeply saddened at the passing away of my ministerial colleague Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal ji after a prolonged illness. We have been together since 1980. My heartfelt condolences to his family members in this most difficult time, may God give them strength. May his soul RIP.”