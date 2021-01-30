Ahead of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday through video conferencing for the smooth functioning of Parliament.

Invitations to the meeting have been sent to the leaders of all parties that is scheduled to be held in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the farm laws passed in September and have kept the government and opposition at loggerheads.

In spite of the protests going on for months now, the central government has not shown any inclination towards repealing the farm laws which is the prime demand of the protesting farmers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday presided over a meeting of the floor leaders.

After the meeting, Birla said he has requested leaders of all parties in Lok Sabha to respect the dignity of the House and sought their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the proceedings.

A total of 18 Opposition parties boycotted the Presidential address on Friday on the commencement of the Budget Session of Parliament, the first of the new decade.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been repeating that the government should find solutions regarding the farmers’ agitation.

Along with the Congress, 17 opposition parties had announced a boycott of President Kovind’s address to express solidarity with farmers, who have been protesting since November 26 at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders along Delhi, and other places to press for their demands.

(With IANS inputs)