PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers near LOC, Army Chief reaches Jammu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday celebrate Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in the forward area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PM is expected to travel to a forward area in the Naushera sector of Rajouri district near the LOC in the Jammu division to celebrate Diwali.

PM Modi has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking the office in 2014. He was in the Rajouri district in 2019 to celebrate Diwali with the troops.

Meanwhile, Army Chief, General MM Naravane reached here on Wednesday on a visit to Jammu Region wherein he will be given an update on the security situation and operational preparedness. He will visit forward areas and interact with troops and commanders on the ground.