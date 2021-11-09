PM Modi calls on President Kovind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Kovind came close on the heels of his recent five-day visit to Italy and the United Kingdom.

A tweet from the office of the President of India confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President of India tweeted.

The meeting between Modi and Kovind took place after the 2020 Civil Investiture ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to confer Padma awards.

In all seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan, 102 Padma Shri awards were conferred at the investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was among others attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.