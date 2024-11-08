PM Modi calls on Advani to greet him on his 97th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on former deputy prime minister and veteran BJP leader L K Advani to greet him on his 97th birthday, here on Friday.

The prime minister extended his warm wishes to the veteran BJP leader on the occasion.

“Went to Advani ji’s residence and wished him on his birthday,” Modi wrote in a post on X after meeting the BJP veteran.

The prime minister shared a photograph of his meeting with Advani along with the post.

Earlier in the day, extending his greetings to the former deputy prime minister, Modi said the BJP patriarch is among “India’s most admired statesmen”.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Best wishes to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. This year is even more special because he was conferred the Bharat Ratna for his outstanding service to our nation. Among India’s most admired statesmen, he has devoted himself to furthering India’s development. He has always been respected for his intellect and rich insights. I am fortunate to have received his guidance for many years. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his best wishes to the BJP leader on the occasion.

In a post on X in Hindi, Shah said, “Heartiest birthday wishes to Bharat Ratna respected Lal Krishna Advani ji. Advani ji played an important role in making BJP a symbol of public welfare by displaying his unique public service and organisational skills. Under his leadership, the organisation of BJP became strong and widespread. His work as the former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country is extremely inspiring. I pray to God for his good health and long life.”

Meanwhile, former president Ram Nath Kovind visited LK Advani at his residence to greet him on his birthday.

In a post on X, Kovind said, “Delighted to wish Advani ji on his birthday. Heartfelt wishes to a legendary statesman and a guiding light in Indian politics. His tireless dedication, visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on the progress of the nation. May he be blessed with good health, happiness and peace…”

The BJP stalwart served as deputy prime minister in the NDA government led by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. He was conferred Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, L K Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as the BJP National President from 1986 to 1990, then from 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. The BJP stalwart had served as the President of the party for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, Advani was first the home minister of the country, and later the deputy prime minister in the cabinet of Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).