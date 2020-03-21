Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the head of the states, PM Modi said the next 3-4 weeks are crucial in efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus and asserted that the most important measure for containment is social distancing and requested the Chief Ministers to ensure effective implementation of the same.

He said that while participation of citizens is necessary to combat the challenge, panic needs to be avoided.

The Prime Minister said the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need of Centre and all States to work together. He added that given the global context of spread of the virus in various countries, constant vigilance is of paramount importance.

PM Modi further appreciated the steps taken by the States to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

He talked about an urgent need of capacity building of healthcare workers and augmentation of healthcare infrastructure. PM Modi also suggested that the Chief Ministers should do video conference with trade bodies in their states to prevent black marketing and undue price rise. He urged them to use soft power of persuasion as well as legal provisions, wherever necessary.

The Prime Minister said that the COVID-19 Economic Task Force set up by Government of India will formulate the strategy to devise suitable approach to effectively tackle the economic challenge. He urged the Chief Ministers to ensure that all necessary steps are taken and all advisories are adhered to in order to ensure the safety of citizens in the country at large. “No stone should be left unturned in our common endeavors to fight COVID-19,” he said.

The Chief Ministers also briefed PM Modi and others about the preparations done till now. During the course of their presentations, they requested for augmentation of testing facilities, greater support to vulnerable sections, advancement of financial disbursement for 2020-21 to the states and requested for roping in private labs and hospitals in larger numbers.

All the Chief Ministers assured their support and reaffirmed that all States will work together with Government of India to combat the pandemic.