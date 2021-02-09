Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional as he bid farewell to a rival politician, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Calling Ghulam Nabi a ‘true friend’, PM Modi said that Azad has set ‘very high standards as an MP and an Opposition leader.’ He said, “The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji as Leader of Opposition will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House.”

PM Modi recalled an incident when they both were Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir and some tourists from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack.

He recalled, “I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. That night…Ghulam Nabi Ji called me…he sounded concerned like people are concerned about their own family members. That is the kind of feeling he showed.”

While recalling this incident, PM Modi stopped to gather himself as he fought his tears and there was loud desk-thumping in the Rajya Sabha.

“That was a very emotional moment for me,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said, “Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend.”

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Rajya Sabha term ends on February 15

Sharing a secret about Azad, PM Modi said, “I have known Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad for years. We were Chief Ministers together. We had interacted even before I became Chief Minister, when Azad Sahab was very much in active politics. He has a passion not many know about – gardening.”

He told the veteran leader that he ‘would continue to take his advice.’ He said, “I would not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you.”

Recalling Ghulam Nabi Azad’s words on the local polls conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and took a dig at Congress party’s leadership, PM Modi said, “Ghulam Nabi ji always speaks decently, never uses foul language. We should learn this from him, I respect him for it. He praised elections held in J&K, but I am concerned. I believe your party will take it in right spirit and not make the mistake of doing the opposite by taking it as the view of the G-23.”

The G-23 was an oblique reference to the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to the interim party chief Sonia Gandhi last year for sweeping changes in the organisation. Ghulam Nabi Azad was one amongst those leaders.

The Rajya Sabha will have no representatives from Jammu and Kashmir from February 15 and four members from the Upper House will complete their terms.