PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya, holds mega roadshow; to inaugurate airport, other projects soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 15,700 crore.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel among state BJP leaders at the Ayodhya airport.

The airport in Ayodhya has been built in a record time of 20 months. The inauguration will significantly improve the connectivity of Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.

The railway station in the temple town has also been redeveloped ahead of the mega Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. During its inauguration, Modi will also flag off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.

After landing in Ayodhya, the prime minister held a roadshow and greeted people the. People lineup on both sides of the road and showered flower petals on the prime minister.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome as he arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HG7L9Zxudd — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2023

Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister on Friday said that his government was determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city.

“Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram,” Modi said.

The PM also mentioned the projects he will inaugurate during his Ayodhya visit, which comes less than a month ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration.

“In this direction, I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country including Ayodhya and UP easier,” the PM has said.