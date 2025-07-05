PM Modi Arrives in Argentina for Historic Visit to Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday arrived in Buenos Aires on a two-day bilateral visit to Argentina, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in nearly six decades.

“Landed in Buenos Aires for a bilateral visit which will focus on augmenting relations with Argentina. I’m eager to be meeting President Javier Milei and holding detailed talks with him,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

On his arrival, PM Modi was given a ceremonial welcome. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years. Modi had earlier visited the country in 2018 to attend the G20 Summit.

The visit aims to deepen India-Argentina ties, focusing on economic and trade matters, including cooperation in defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

Argentina’s vast reserves of lithium, copper, and shale gas are of particular interest to India, which seeks to diversify its energy sources.

In the defence sector, there are exploring opportunities for joint training, co-production, and technology transfers, with Argentina showing interest in Indian-built defence systems like the Tejas light combat aircraft.

Bilateral trade has more than doubled in three years, peaking at $6.4 billion in 2022, with India being Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner and export destination.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei to review existing cooperation and explore ways to strengthen ties while also deliberating ways to enhance partnership in areas like agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties.

He will also pay homage to General José de San Martín, Argentina’s national hero.

He will also visit the iconic Boca Juniors Stadium to observe Argentine football.

The visit marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and Argentina, positioning Argentina as a crucial stop in India’s broader outreach to Latin America and the Global South. Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20.

