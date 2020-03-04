As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 28 on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not be participating in this year’s Holi Milan programme.

Tweeting with regard to his decision, PM Modi said experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people not to panic as six persons in India were confirmed to be infected by the virus, including an Italian couple in Rajasthan, while the government banned visitors from four countries hit by the potentially deadly virus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that he will not be attending any event related to Holi in the wake of rising virus cases.

He has also advised people to stay away from unnecessary public gatherings.

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

He further appealed to the people to undertake some basic self-preventive measures such as washing hands and practising good hygiene.

India is well prepared and has taken all precautionary steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I request everyone to take all important measures to prevent this. Some basic self-preventive measures are as simple as, washing your hands & practising good hygiene. pic.twitter.com/USkidT7XQQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda said, keeping in mind the current situation across the globe, he will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan.

The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan.

Stay safe, Stay Healthy. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus has risen to 28 in the country of which 14 are tourists from Italy, who had landed in Delhi and had travelled to Rajasthan last month.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday confirmed the figures and announced that all international passengers would be screened at airports henceforth.

The virus which has spread to more than 70 countries has killed over 3000 people and infected over 90,000 globally.