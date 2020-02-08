As polling for the 70-member Assembly seats in Delhi began on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people, especially the youth, to come out and vote in record numbers.

“Today is the polling day for the Delhi Legislative Assembly…Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers,” Modi tweeted.

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी अपील है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस महोत्सव में भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। Urging the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people of the national capital to vote for an accountable government.

In his message to voters, Amit Shah wrote, “By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and every poor person/family a house, only a party with a grand vision and strong resolve can make Delhi the best capital in the world. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote in order to free Delhi from lies and vote-bank politics.”

दिल्ली को स्वच्छ हवा, स्वच्छ पीने का पानी और हर गरीब को अपना घर देकर इसे विश्व की सबसे अच्छी राजधानी सिर्फ एक दूरदर्शी सोच व मजबूत इरादों वाली सरकार ही बना सकती है। मैं दिल्ली की जनता से अपील करता हूँ कि झूठ और वोटबैंक की राजनीति से दिल्ली को मुक्त करने के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda on Friday urged the voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers and added that their votes will “write a golden future for Delhi”.

दिल्ली के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भागीदार बने।

देश की एकता, अखंडता और दिल्ली के सम्पूर्ण विकास के लिए आपका एक-एक वोट महत्वपूर्ण है। आपका वोट ही आपकी दिल्ली का सुनहरा भविष्य लिखेगा।

“पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान”

जय हिंद — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 8, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP’s star campaigner in the national capital, Yogi Aditynath appealed to the residents to vote for change.

“Namaste Delhi, today is the day you go out and vote. Vote for change. Vote for electing a government that gives the momentum of development and is dedicated to the benefit of the public. Voting is your most invaluable right, so please go and vote, and encourage your friends and relatives to vote too. Jai Hind,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Polling began at 8 am today. Over 1.46 crore people will decide the luck of 672 candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

The current term of the Delhi Assembly ends on February 22. There are a total of 1,46,92,136 voters — 80,55,686 men, 66,35,635 women and 815 belonging to the third gender — in the final voters’ list of Delhi Election.

The results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

