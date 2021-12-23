PM accuses previous ruling parties of doing little for development of UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday without naming his political opponents charged the previous ruling dispensations with doing little for the development of Uttar Pradesh except for indulging in dynastic politics, promoting mafia rule and illegally capturing peoples’ land and houses.

In a series of tweets, after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for multiple projects covering the diary, infrastructure and housing sectors in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Modi said words like ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas’, and ‘Sabka Prayas’ were out of their syllabus.

“Their syllabus comprises Mafiavad and Parivarvad and illegal occupation of other lands and homes,” the Prime Minister tweeted. “These people never wanted Uttar Pradesh to develop, have a modern identity,” he said. “For them school, college, hospital, road, water, electricity, cooking gas connection, toilets don’t fall under development,” he added.

In a dig at the opposition parties in the State, the Prime Minister said,” Whenever I talk of the power of double engine in the doubling of development efforts with double energy in Kanshi and Uttar Pradesh it greatly pains a section of people. These are the people who have always seen the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh through the prism of caste, creed and religion and opinion.”

Modi claimed that Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath’s rule had been witness to rapid development. He said people of the state can make a clear distinction between what they had gotten during the rule of previous governments and the present BJP government in the State. He claimed that Uttar Pradesh was moving on the path of development.