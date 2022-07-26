PM meets top ministers to discuss Parliament strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a meeting with cabinet members to discuss the government’s strategy in Parliament amid face-off with the opposition over suspension of four Lok Sabha MPs for the entire Monsoon session for “misconduct”.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended the meeting.

Notably, four Congress MPs were suspended for the entire Monsoon session on Monday over unruly behaviour.

Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and T.N. Prathapan have been suspended for the entire Monsoon Session ending August 12 for holding placards inside the House while protesting.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them against it.

On Monday, as the House assembled 2 p.m. after the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issues of price rise and hiked GST rates. Some of them were seen holding placards and banners, while rushed to the Well of the House.

Stating that the government was ready to discuss the issues, the Speaker warned them against waving placards as it violated the rules of the House.

When his constant requests were not paid heed to, he suspended the four Congress Members for the remaining part of the session.