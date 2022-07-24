Follow Us:
PM meets Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states

IANS | New Delhi | July 24, 2022 8:07 pm

(Photo: IANS/BJP Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are participating the meeting, where BJP chief J.P. Nadda and national General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh were also present.

In December last year, Prime Minister Modi held a similar meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of party-ruled states in Varanasi.

Sources said that the works of BJP ruled state government will be reviewed and suggestions will be given to further strengthen public welfare and development works.

