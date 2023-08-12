PM lays foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Memorial at Sagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation development projects worth over Rs 4000 crore in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The projects included the Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial being built at a cost of over Rs 100 crore and two road projects with a cost of Rs 1580 crore. He dedicated to the nation doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route developed at a cost of more than Rs 2475 crores.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradiya Scindia were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the foundation stone of the Sant Ravidas ji Memorial was laid to further the shared culture of the nation. He said he had performed the bhoomi poojan of the memorial earlier and expressed confidence that he will inaugurate the temple on its completion after one a half years.

The Prime Minister said the Sant Ravidas ji Memorial will have grandeur as well as divinity which will flow from the teaching of Sant Ravidas ji. He said the soil of more than 20000 villages and 300 rivers will be used for the memorial.

Families from Madhya Pradesh had sent grain for the ‘Samrasta Bhoj’ (harmony lunch) and five Yatras had also concluded at Sagar, he said. “These yatras mark a new era of social harmony,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said when inspiration and progress come together, a new era is heralded. The spirit was behind the launch of the two road projects and the doubling of Kota-Bina rail route. The projects will provide much relief to the people of Sagar and nearby areas.

Quoting Sant Ravidas on social equality and availability of amenities for all, the Prime Minister said that in the Amrit Kaal, the Government is trying to eradicate poverty and hunger from the country.

“I know the pain of hunger and self-respect of the poor. I am a member of your family and I don’t need to look into the books to understand your pain,” Modi said. Free ration was ensured for more than 80 crore people under Pradhanmantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, a feat, said the Prime Minister, and is being appreciated globally.

Talking about the Garib Kalyan Schemes being run in the country, the Prime Minister said that unlike earlier, the nation stands by Dalits, poor, tribals and women at every stage of life.

At the time of birth, the Matru Vandana Yojana and Mission Indradhanush take care of total vaccine security of the newborn children and more than 5.5 crore mothers and children have been immunized.

He informed that the campaign to save seven crore Indians from Sickle Cell Anaemia is going on, along with a campaign to free India from TB by 2025. PM Modi noted the decreasing incidence of kala-azar and encephalitis.

Talking about the Ayushman Card, the Prime Minister said “People say that they have got Modi Card. For treatment needs of up to 5 lakh, your son (the Prime Minister) is there.”

Underling the importance of education in life, the Prime Minister mentioned 700 Eklavya Schools in the tribal areas with books and scholarships and a robust mid-day meal system.

He listed measures like the Sukanya Samridhi Yojana for girls, scholarships for SC, ST and OBC students, loans to large numbers of SC, ST community members under the MUDRA loans.

He also referred to the cumulative financial help of Rs 8000 crore to SC, ST youth under Stand-up India and the inclusion of 90 forest products under MSP along with Pradhan Mantri Awas with electricity, water and gas connections.

“Sagar is such a district which has Sagar in its name and it is also identified with the 400-acre Lakha Banjara Lake,” the Prime Minister remarked. The State will get 75 Amrit Sarovars in its districts to take forward the tradition of Lakha Banjara. “These lakes will become a symbol of the spirit of freedom, a centre of social harmony,” PM Modi said.