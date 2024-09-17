PM lays foundation stone, dedicates railway Infra projects worth Rs 2,871 crore in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his first visit to Odisha after the formation of the BJP’s maiden government in the coastal State, laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple railway projects with a combined investment of Rs 2,871 crore.

The projects are touted to enhance rail connectivity, decongest key routes, and contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the region. The initiatives aim to strengthen the vital rail network across industrial, resource-rich, and tribal-dominated regions of Odisha, Mr Modi said.

The four key railway sections to the state are 25.394-km-long Lanjigarh Road-Ambadola-Doikallu Railway Section part of Vizianagaram-Titilagarh, 3rd Line Project at a cost of Rs 432 crores.

This vital section will bolster the capacity on the busy Vizianagaram-Titilagarh route, enhancing connectivity between western Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The enhanced connectivity will boost passenger traffic and facilitate smoother freight movement. Besides, the PM dedicated the 22.94-km-long Laxmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri Railway Section of Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling Project at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

This project aimed at enhance train movement capacity in southern Odisha and ease freight movement from resource-rich areas in the state to major markets. The 40.62-km-long Dhenkanal-Sadashibapur-Hindol Road Railway Section of Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd & 4th Line Project of Rs 540 crore will further augment the capacity on the critical industrial route, ensuring smoother and faster transportation of goods.

Similarly, the 12.5-km-long Bangurkela-Nowgaon Railway Section of Bondamunda-Ranchi Doubling Project Rs 239 crore will significantly reduce congestion and improve connectivity between Odisha and Jharkhand.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stones for four other future projects, 7-km-long flyover between Siju and Paradeep Coaching Yard, expansion of 18.51-km-long Paradeep-Badabandha 3rd & 4th Line, 10.93-km-long doubling of MCRL inner corridor phase-1, 41.9-km-long Jeypore-Nabarangpur New Line

This ambitious project will link the tribal-dominated areas of Jeypore and Nabarangpur, providing improved access to markets and services for the region’s people. The new line is expected to play a transformative role in the economic upliftment of the area, promoting employment, trade, and mobility.

These projects are part of the government’s larger vision to strengthen Odisha’s rail network, ensuring better connectivity and facilitating the movement of goods and passengers across the state. By reducing congestion, improving connectivity to industrial hubs, and enhancing the capacity of key rail routes, these initiatives will not only support local economies but also contribute to the national economy, said a senior official of East Coast Railway.