PM launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, says it has potential to bring revolutionary change in country’s health system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission under which every citizen will get a digital health ID, and health solutions of hospitals across the country will be connected with each other digitally.

In a video conference ceremony, he said the campaign of strengthening health facilities, going on for the last seven years, was entering a new phase. “Today we are launching a mission that has the potential of bringing a revolutionary change in India’s health facilities,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said that India is working on a health model that is holistic and inclusive — a model which stresses preventive healthcare and, in case of disease, easy, affordable and accessible treatment.

Along with unprecedented reforms in health education, he said, a much larger number of doctors and para-medical manpower was being raised in India, as compared to seven-eight years ago.

A comprehensive network of AIIMS and other modern health institutions is being established in the country and work on establishing one medical college for every three Lok Sabha constituencies is going on.

Modi said health facilities in villages are being strengthened with primary health centre-networks and wellness centres. More than 80000 such centres have already been operationalized, said the Prime Minister.

He said with 130 crore Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore mobile subscribers, 80 crore internet users, about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, there was no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world.

This digital infrastructure was bringing everything from ration to administration (ration to Prashasan) to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner, he said. “The way technology is being deployed in governance reforms today is unprecedented”, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Arogya Setu app helped a lot in preventing the spread of Corona infection. He lauded Co-WIN for its role in making India achieve a record administration of about 90 crore vaccine doses today, under the free vaccine campaign.

Currently, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is being implemented in a pilot phase in six union territories. Health records of every citizen will be digitally protected, he said, adding that the poor and the middle class will benefit the most from this mission.

The health ID of every citizen will also work as their health account, to which personal health records can be linked and viewed with the help of a mobile application.