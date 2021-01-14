Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups and address ‘Prarambh: Startup India International Summit’ on 16th January 2021 at 5 PM via video conferencing.

The Summit is being organized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, on 15-16 January 2021.

The two-day Summit is being organised as a follow up of the announcement made by the Prime Minister at the fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in August 2018 wherein India committed to hosting the BIMSTEC Startup Conclave.

The Summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Startup India initiative, launched by the Prime Minister on 16 January 2016. With participation from over 25 countries and more than 200 global speakers, the Summit will be the largest startup confluence organised by the Government of India since the launch of the Startup India initiative.

It will witness 24 sessions with a focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation and engagement with countries from around the globe to collectively develop and strengthen the startup ecosystems.