PM, INDIA bloc leaders pay homage to Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi on his 100th birth anniversary remembering him for the work he did for the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamils.

INDIA bloc leaders also paid rich tributes to ‘Kalaignar’ at Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam in New Delhi.

Taking to X, the prime minister said, ”I pay tributes to Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. In his long years in public life, he worked towards the development of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people.”

He said Karunanidhi was widely respected for his scholarly nature fondly recalling his several interactions with him, including the one when both were the chief ministers of their respective states.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described Karunanidhi, his father, as a multi-faceted personality being a politician, writer, dramatist, and philosopher. He said the entire country looked upon him as a political visionary.

Recalling the achievements of the DMK patriarch, he said his father was the driving force behind the party cadre and that they were working on the path shown by him. ”A leader who had a transformative effect on both Tamil Nadu and India’s politics, his legacy includes promoting social justice, advancing economic equality, and defending the language and culture of the Tamil people,” he said.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Karunanidhi in Delhi.

Rahul said, “I’m happy to come here in remembrance of a great leader of Tamil Nadu, somebody who defended the culture and the language of the Tamil people and it’s an honour for me to come here. Heartfelt tributes to the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, ‘Kalaignar’ M. Karunanidhi, on his birth anniversary.”

DMK leaders, T R Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to the late leader during a ceremony in Delhi. CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, and Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Karunanidhi headed the DMK for five decades and served as MLA, MLC, and the leader of the Opposition. He wrote stories, screenplay, and lyrics for numerous films. He also produced many films.

Karunanidhi also had a stint in journalism. He edited a newspaper and was a prolific writer.

Sonia Gandhi expressed the hope that the results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be completely opposite to what the exit polls have predicted. Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to Karunanidhi, she said, “Just wait and watch. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the opposite of what the exit polls are showing.”

All the exit polls have predicted a thumping majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA. If the exit polls hold true, the BJP-led alliance is poised to win more than 360 seats.