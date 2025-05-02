PM inaugurates Vizhinjam Port, jibes at INDIA Bloc over shared stage with Vijayan, Tharoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a subtle jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, remarking that “many will lose sleep tonight” as he shared the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“I want to tell the Chief Minister—he is a strong pillar of the INDIA alliance—Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to several people,” PM Modi remarked, drawing attention to the perceived contradictions within the opposition ranks.

However, the Malayalam translator reportedly skipped this portion of the speech. Taking note, the Prime Minister quipped, “Message chala gaya jahan jana tha” (“The message has reached where it was meant to”).

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation. Developed at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore, the port is a flagship infrastructure project by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), and is India’s first deep-water container transshipment port.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien, State Ports Minister VN Vasavan, MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Constructed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the port operates on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. With an annual handling capacity of up to 5 million TEUs, Vizhinjam Port has already serviced around 250 container ships since operations began in July 2024.

During the event, PM Modi cited State Ports Minister Vasavan’s remarks in his welcome speech to highlight the Communist government’s cooperation with private players. “The minister said Adani is their partner—this marks a shift in approach,” the PM noted.

He praised the speedy execution of the Vizhinjam project, saying, “Adani completed this port very quickly. Adani has been operating in Gujarat for 30 years. I saw the Vizhinjam Port—people from Gujarat might be upset to see that a bigger port has been built here,” he added, smiling.

Calling port cities central to his vision of a developed India, the Prime Minister said Vizhinjam will provide new economic stability for both Kerala and the country. He described the port as a symbol of “new-age development,” pointing out that 75% of India’s transshipment was previously handled by foreign ports—causing significant financial outflow.

“The situation is set to change. India’s money will now serve India. The funds that once went abroad will now create new economic opportunities for the people of Kerala and Vizhinjam,” he asserted.

PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of private investment in upgrading India’s maritime infrastructure. “Thousands of crores have been invested through PPPs over the last decade. This collaboration has not only made our ports globally competitive but also future-ready,” he said, adding that private participation has spurred innovation and improved operational efficiency.

He also announced plans for a shipbuilding and repair cluster in Kochi, which, he said, would open up substantial employment opportunities for Kerala’s youth. “A new policy introduced in this year’s Union Budget will promote large ship construction in India, which will boost manufacturing and significantly benefit MSMEs,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s infrastructure efforts in Kerala, PM Modi said the past decade has seen rapid development not just in ports, but also in highways, railways, and airports. Projects like the Kollam and Alappuzha bypasses—long delayed—have been revived, and the state has been equipped with modern Vande Bharat trains, he noted.

In a thoughtful moment, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Pope Francis, acknowledging his spirit of service and efforts to promote inclusivity within Christian traditions. He shared that he had been fortunate to meet the Pope multiple times and held deep admiration for him.

PM Modi arrived at the port by helicopter at 10:15 am. Wearing a hard hat, he inspected the project site, visited the operations building, reviewed the control systems, interacted with staff, and observed container handling operations at the berth.

Strategically located near one of the world’s busiest sea routes, Vizhinjam Port—thanks to its natural depth of nearly 20 meters—has been identified as a key national infrastructure project to bolster India’s trade logistics and reduce dependency on foreign ports for transshipment.

The project, originally signed in 2015 between the Kerala government and the Adani Group, reached a milestone in October 2023 when the first cargo ship, Shen Hua 15A, carrying cranes from China, anchored off the Vizhinjam coast.