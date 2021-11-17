PM inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway. He also witnessed the Airshow on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi recalled that while laying the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway three years ago, he did not imagine that one day he would land on the same expressway.

He said, “this expressway will lead to a better future at a faster pace, this expressway is for UP’s development, this expressway is for the building a new Uttar Pradesh, this expressway is a reflection of modern facilities in UP, this expressway is a proof of accomplishment of resolutions in UP and this is the pride and wonder of UP.”

The Prime Minister remarked that balanced development of the country was equally necessary for the overall development of the country. Some areas marched ahead in development and some areas were left behind by decades.

He said that this inequality was not good for any country. He said that the eastern part of India and North-Eastern states, despite having so much potential for development, did not get much benefit from the development taking place in the country.

The Prime Minister said the way the earlier governments ran for a long time, they did not pay attention to the overall development of UP. He expressed happiness that in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, today a new chapter of development was about to be written.

The Prime Minister lauded Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, his team and the people of UP on the completion of Purvanchal Expressway. He also thanked the farmers whose land was acquired for this project. He lauded the workers and the engineers who were involved in the project.

The Prime Minister remarked that the security of the country was as important as its prosperity. He said that keeping that in mind, emergency landing provision for fighter jets was made while constructing the Purvanchal Expressway. He said that the roar of these planes would be for those who ignored the defence infrastructure in the country for decades.