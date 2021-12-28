PM inaugurates Bina (MP)-Panki (UP) Multiproduct pipeline project

The Multiproduct pipeline from Bina Refinery (MP) to POL Terminal at Panki, Kanpur (UP) was today dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonne per annum. This Project also includes augmentation of Tankage capacity and construction of Rail Loading Gantry at Panki POL Terminal.Total cost of the project is Rs.1524 crore (Rs. 1227 crore in UP and Rs. 297 crore in MP). project will cover 5 districts of UP: Lalitpur, Jhansi, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat and Kanpur Nagar, and 2 of MP: Sagar and Tikamgarh.

The project has been completed and commissioned one month ahead of approved completion schedule of December 2021 (3 years from PNGRB authorisation) and within the approved cost.It will provide for safe and efficient evacuation of products from Bina Refinery and also improve availability of products in Eastern U.P, Central U.P., Northern Bihar and Southern Uttarakhand.

The project includes laying of 18 inch dia, 356 km long multi-product pipeline (283 km in UP and 73 km in MP) with design capacity of 3.5 MMTPA from Bina Dispatch Terminal at Bina (MP) to POL Terminal at Panki, Kanpur (UP) for transporting MS, HSD & SKO and also includes following facilities;

A. Construction of Pipeline Dispatch Terminal at Bina

B. Pipeline Receipt Terminal at Panki (Kanpur) with augmentation of tankage capacity from 30400 KL to 167200 KL

C. Rail Loading Gantry

D. 11 nos. SV stations and 1 no. Intermediate Pigging station along pipeline route.

The Project provided direct & indirect employment of close to 5 lakh man-days during construction phase. The Project will also provide employment to approx. 200 people for operation and maintenance.

Pipelines are the safe & environment friendly mode of transporting large quantity of petroleum products in an economical and reliable manner, reducing carbon foot prints by avoiding tank wagon and tank lorry movements.