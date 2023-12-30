PM inaugurates Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, flags off 2 new Amrit Bharat, 6 new Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated historic Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, which is constructed on the lines of Ram Temple.

The Railway Station is developed at a cost of Rs 241 crore and has world class facilities.

After the inauguration, the Prime Minister flagged off a new category of superfast passenger trains in the country – the Amrit Bharat Express.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains and six new Vande Bharat Trains.

To catch the glimpse of Amrit Bharat Express train, people were standing on their terrace and were clicking photos of the new train.

Before flagging off the trains, the Prime Minister also interacted with students onboard the Amrit Bharat train in Ayodhya.

The students expressed happiness after meeting the Prime Minister.

The Amrit Bharat train is an LHB push pull train with non air-conditioned coaches.

This train has locos at both ends for better acceleration.

It provides improved facilities for rail passengers like beautiful and attractive designed seats, better luggage rack, mobile charging point with suitable mobile holder, LED lights, CCTV, public information system, among others.

The two new Amrit Bharat trains are Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express.

The six new Vande Bharat Trains are Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express; Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt Vande Bharat Express; Mangalore-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express; Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Vande Bharat Express.

The redeveloped railway station was decorated with flowers with large number of security personnel deployed at every corner of the station.

The inauguration of Phase I of redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station – known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station — holds a special significance as it comes nearly a month ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22.

The Railway Station reflects the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The new station building is a triple storied building having a footprint of 140m x 32.6m. An additional front porch of 140m x 12m is also provided over the drop-off zone to protect the passengers from adverse weather conditions.

Provision has been kept for Separate Arrival and Departure of the passengers. Facilities includes Lifts, Escalators, food plazas, shops for puja needs, cloak room, infant care rooms etc.

Waiting halls are provided at Ground and First floor.

The Station Building will be ‘Accessible for All’ and is ‘IGBC Certified Green Station Building’.