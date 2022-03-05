PM to inaugurate Pune metro project on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune tomorrow to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project and lay the foundation stone of other development projects.

At around 11 AM, the PM will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide world class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM on 24 December 2016.

The PM will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect an exhibition at the Garware Metro Station and undertake a metro ride from there to the Anandnagar Metro Station.

At around noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha River projects.

Rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.