PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for projects worth 870 Cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to kickstart multiple development initiatives in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

Giving this information here a PMO note said the Prime Minister Modi’s latest development initiative comes in continuation of his ‘constant endeavour’ to work for the development and economic progress of his constituency.

The PMO note said the aim is “to strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region.” Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ and distribute rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ to over 20 lakh residents of the State.

The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 870 crores in Varanasi. These projects span sectors like urban development, health, education, road infrastructure and tourism This will be besides the projects in what the PMO claimed ‘to further strengthen the ongoing 360-degree transformation of Varanasi.”

The proposed ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon will spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores. “It will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litre of milk per day. This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them. The Prime Minister will also digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy,” the PMO note said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the biogas based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant, Ramnagar, Varanasi. It will be a key step towards making the unit energy self-sufficient. Later he will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the conformity assessment scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo, featuring logos of both BIS and NDDB quality marks will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality.

In another effort to reduce the land ownership issues at grassroot level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record ‘Gharauni’ under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 Lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Modi will inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi. These include six projects of redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one Sewage Treatment Plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Education Ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore and a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore. Residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In the health sector, project comprising doctors hostel, a nurses hostel and shelter home amounting to Rs 130 crore, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by Modi. He will inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He will also lay the foundation of Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two ‘4 to 6 lane’ road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. This will improve connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city’s traffic congestion, the PMO note further said.

“In a bid to give fillip to tourism potential of the holy city, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan, Varanasi,” according to the PMO.

Apart from these, the Prime is also scheduled to inaugurate a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, and a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra, the PMO note said.