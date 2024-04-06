PM holds mega roadshow in Ghaziabad

Amid chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, “Vande Mataram” and “Modi- Mondi” Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow here on Saturday evening in support of BJP candidate Atul Garg.

Flower petals were showered on Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath riding on a specially-decked up vehicle along the 14,00 meter route of the roadshow.

Along with the PM and Yogi, UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, present Ghaziabad MP V K Singh and present candidate Atul Garg were on the open vehicle.

Thousands of people were present alongside the route during the roadshow to have a glimpse of PM Modi. A platform to welcome the dignitaries was made after every 50 meters.

A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the people from Muslim community during the PM Modi’s roadshow. A large number of Muslims gathered at one spot and raised slogans in support of Modi’s roadshow.

In view of PM Modi’s roadshow, a curtain along with barricading has been put up on Ambedkar Road. A curtain has also been put up in front of the main election office of Congress near Maliwada intersection.

More than 6,000 policemen were deployed for the security of the PM. Police has also been imposed on rooftops on the route of the road show. Rapid Action Force and PAC personnel have also been deployed.

Earlier in the day, the PM held a mega election rally in Saharanpur.