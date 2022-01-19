PM to hold the first meeting of India-Central Asia Summit on 27 January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format on 27 January.

This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders.

Earlier, leaders of the five Central Asian countries were expected to be chief guests at the Republic Day parade on 26 January. However, India has given up the proposal in view of the Covid crisis in the country.

The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India’s growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India’s “Extended Neighbourhood”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) today said.

Prime Minister Modi had paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high levels at bilateral and multilateral forums.

The inception of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at foreign ministers’ level, the 3rd meeting of which was held in New Delhi from 18-20 December 2021, has provided an impetus to India-Central Asia relations.

The participation of the secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on 10 November 2021 had outlined a common regional approach on Afghanistan.

During the first India-Central Asia Summit, the Leaders are expected to discuss steps to take forward India-Central Asia relations to newer heights. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially the evolving regional security situation.

The Summit is symbolic of the importance attached by the Leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and enduring India-Central Asia partnership.