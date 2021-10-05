PM to hand over e-property card under Svamitva scheme on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over e-property cards to beneficiaries under the ‘SVAMITVA’ scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister Office here, Modi is scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of the Svamitva or ownership scheme after virtually delivering e-property cards to over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh on 6th October at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion,” a PMO note stated here.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at the time of handing over of e-property cards, according to the PMO.

A central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, SVAMITVA seeks to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

Another objective of the scheme is to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also given a boost to the drone manufacturing ecosystem in the country, according to the PMO note.