Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all radio listeners on World Radio Day and said Radio is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat.”