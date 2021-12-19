PM greets people of Goa on occasion of Goa’s Liberation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Goa on the occasion of Goa’s Liberation Day.

The Prime Minister who was on a visit to Goa began his visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. Modi also recalled the contributions of Goa’s “brave” freedom fighters on the occasion.

The Prime Minister in a series of tweets said,”Delighted to be among my sisters and brothers of Goa, that too on the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day.”

“Began my visit by paying tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial. We will never forget the monumental contributions of the brave freedom fighters of Goa,” Modi tweeted.

Modi felicitated freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’. “The people of Goa did not allow the movements for liberation and Swaraj to slacken. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in the history of India”

“India is a spirit where the nation is above the ‘self’ and is paramount. Where there is only one mantra – nation first. Where there is only one resolve – Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” the Prime Minister said adding that if Sardar Patel had lived for a few more years Goa would not have to wait for so long for its liberation.

The Prime Minister said the new identity of the state is that of being the foremost in every task of governance. Elsewhere, when the work starts, or the work progresses, Goa finishes it. He recalled his meeting with Pope Francis and his affection for India’s diversity and vibrant democracy. He said, “The nation saw the reflection of the honesty, talent and diligence of Goan character in Manohar Parrikar.”

Modi inaugurated multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Centre at Mopa Airport and the Gas insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao. He also laid the foundation stone for India International University of Legal Education and Research of the Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Modi said the land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa, have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. “And today this enthusiasm of all, the people of Goa, is adding to the pride of liberation of Goa,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he had the privilege of paying homage to the martyrs at the Shaheed Memorial at Azad Maidan. After paying homage to the martyrs, he also witnessed the cell parade and fly past in Miramar. He also expressed his happiness for honouring the heroes of ‘Operation Vijay’ and veterans on behalf of the country. The Prime Minister thanked the spirit of vibrant Goa for providing so many opportunities, so many amazing experiences that Goa has brought together today.

Modi said even after centuries and the upheaval of power, neither Goa forgot its Indianness, nor did the rest of India forgot Goa. This is a relationship that has only become stronger with time. The people of Goa also did not allow the movements for liberation and Swaraj to slacken. They kept the flame of freedom burning for the longest time in the history of India.

The Prime Minister said had Sardar Patel lived for a few more years, Goa would not have had to wait so long for its liberation. The Prime Minister bowed to the heroes of the struggle, 31 Satyagrahis who had to lose their lives in the Satyagraha of Goa Mukti Vimochan Samiti.

Modi urged everyone to dwell on the sacrifices and heroes like Punjab’s Veer Karnail Singh Benipal. “History of Goa’s freedom struggle is not just a symbol of India’s resolve but is a living document of India’s unity and integrity,” the Prime Minister said.