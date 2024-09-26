PM greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Team of Tata Sons and PSMC brief PM Modi on semiconductor manufacturing projects
The meeting holds importance as it comes days after India and the US tied up to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant in the country.
Economist and former academician, Dr Manmohan Singh, 92, was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Prime Minister during 2004-2014.
Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 26, 2024 5:15 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called and wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday.
With a wish list for funds to be released to the state but withheld by the Union Government, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Thursday and lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various projects worth over Rs 22,600 crore, including initiatives of the petroleum and natural gas sector worth Rs 10,400 crore.
