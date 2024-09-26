Logo

# India

PM greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Economist and former academician, Dr Manmohan Singh, 92, was the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Prime Minister during 2004-2014.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 26, 2024 5:15 pm

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo: IANS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called and wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday.

