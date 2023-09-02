PM greets ISRO on the launch of Solar Mission Aditya-L1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 and said India’s scientific efforts would continue to develop better understanding of the universe for the welfare of entire humanity.

In a message on X, the prime minister said after the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.

His post read: “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1.”

“Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity,” he added.

Immediately after the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on 23rd August, Prime Minister Modi announced the solar and other missions, saying India had set many big and ambitious goals in outer space.

After the Moon Mission, he said, India would extend exploration into Space, with the launch of the Aditya-L1 Mission for an extensive study of the Sun, to be followed by a mission to Venus.

India preparing for its first human space flight on Gaganyaan too, he had said, declaring India had proved repeatedly “sky is not the limit.”

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1. In his post on ‘X’, Shah said, “Time and again our scientists have proved their might and brilliance. The nation is proud and delighted over the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission.”

“Kudos to the team @isro for this unparalleled accomplishment. It is a giant stride towards fulfilling PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the space sector, during the Amrit Kaal,” he said.