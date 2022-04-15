PM greets Himachal on its 75th establishment day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on the 75th establishment day of the hilly state and noted the happy coincidence that it comes in the 75th Year of the country’s Independence.

In a message on the occasion, Modi reiterated his commitment to take the nectar of development to every inhabitant of the state during the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Striking a personal note, the PM quoted a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and remembered his own long association with the beautiful state and its diligent and determined people.

Recalling the challenges of the hilly state at the time of its formation in 1948, the PM complimented the people for converting the challenges into opportunities. He praised the state’s achievements in horticulture, power surplus, literacy rate, rural road connectivity, tap water and electricity to every household.

He underlined the efforts to build on these achievements in the last 7-8 years. “Under the young leadership of Jai Ram Ji, the ‘double engine government’ has taken the initiative of expanding rural roads, highway widening, railway network, its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, Himachal’s tourism is entering new areas, new regions,” the PM said.

He highlighted the new strides in tourism and new avenues of opportunities and employment for the local people and especially noted the progress in the health sector by talking about the efficient and fast vaccination during the pandemic.

The PM emphasised the need to work hard for unlocking the full potential of Himachal Pradesh. He said that during the “Amrit Kaal”, there was a need to take forward the work in the fields of tourism, higher education, research, IT, biotechnology, food processing and natural farming.

He said the Vibrant Village scheme, announced in this year’s budget will give immense benefit to Himachal Pradesh. He also touched upon increasing connectivity, enriching forests, ‘swachhta’ and people’s participation in these initiatives.

The PM commented on the expansion of central welfare schemes by the chief minister and his team, especially in the field of social security. “Honest leadership, peace-loving environment, blessings of Gods and Goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development”, Modi concluded.