PM, Governor and other leaders extend warm wishes to Kerala CM on his 80th birthday

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar extended his wishes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the occasion of his 80th birthday. The Governor visited Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister, around 10 am and spent approximately fifteen minutes with him.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders conveyed their birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. PM Modi took to the social media platform X to write, “Happy birthday to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. May he live long and be healthy.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also greeted Pinarayi Vijayan with a heartfelt message on Facebook: “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the respected Kerala Chief Minister and dear comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. Your dedication to progressive governance and our commitment to federalism and secularism strengthen the ties between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. May our two states continue to celebrate cultural ties and shared interests. I wish Pinarayi all the best in life, health, happiness, and prosperity.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla joined in, writing on X, “Birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji, Chief Minister of Kerala. Wishing you great health, happiness, prosperity, and long life.”

According to official records, Pinarayi Vijayan’s birth date is listed as March 21, 1945. However, he personally clarified that his actual birth date is May 24, 1945. He made this announcement a day before taking oath as Chief Minister in 2016, thus putting to rest long-standing confusion over the date.