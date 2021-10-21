PM expresses gratitude to vaccine manufacturers, health professionals

As India crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, and health sector professionals involved in vaccine development.

Modi was inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute in the Jhajjar campus of AIIMS in New Delhi today via video conference.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister remarked that today was a historic day as India now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses to counter the largest pandemic in 100 years. “This achievement belongs to India and its citizens,” he emphasised.

He noted that India’s corporate sector, private sector, and social organisations have continuously contributed to strengthening the health services of the country. He cited Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY as a great example of this.

The Prime Minister said when a patient gets free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, an act of service is accomplished. “It is this service motive that has made the government take steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines,” he added.

He noted that today in AIIMS Jhajjar, patients coming for cancer treatment have got a great convenience. This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives, he said.

The Prime Minister praised Infosys Foundation for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing the land, electricity, and water. He expressed his gratitude to the AIIMS management and Sudha Murthy’s team for this service.