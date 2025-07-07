PM engages with Argentina, other nations on critical mineral supply: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said here on Monday that the availability of critical minerals is a significant issue and efforts are being made to address it.

In a brief interaction with the media following a review meeting on mining-related issues at the Chief Minister’s residence, the Union Minister stated, “Currently, 90 per cent of the requirement and demand for these minerals is met through imports. Efforts are being made at the highest level to change this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with several countries on this matter, Reddy added.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Argentina, Reddy said PM Modi discussed the issue of acquiring a lithium block for India with Argentine authorities during the visit two days ago.

Reddy also emphasized the need for adopting a new infrastructure model in the renewable energy sector.

He appreciated Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his balanced approach to development—pursuing economic growth while preserving ecological well-being.

“To achieve this, a ‘welfare society’ approach should be adopted for local community development,” Reddy said.

Later, Minister Reddy and Chief Minister Sharma attended a felicitation ceremony organized by the Indian Bureau of Mines at the Rajasthan International Centre. The event honored 7-star rated mines for their excellence in mining practices.

