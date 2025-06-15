PM embarks on 3-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, Croatia; says will thank partner countries for supporting India in fight against cross-border terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday embarked on a significant diplomatic three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia. The tour aims to strengthen bilateral ties, foster global cooperation, and address pressing global issues.

“This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanize global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the Prime Minister said in a departure statement ahead of emplaning for Nicosia, Cyprus.

In his first leg of the trip, Modi will visit Cyprus for two days, where he will be meeting President Nikos Christodoulides, focusing on expanding trade, investment, security, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

This visit underscores India’s commitment to deepening relations with the Mediterranean region and the EU.

“Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology, and promote people-to-people exchanges,” Modi said.

In his second leg of the tour, Modi will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16-17 to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“The Summit will provide space for the exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries,” the Prime Minister said.