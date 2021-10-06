PM distributes e-property cards to 1.71L under Svamitva scheme in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday digitally handed over e-property cards to 1.71 lakh beneficiaries of Svamitva scheme in Madhya Pradesh, saying that it is not just a scheme to provide legal documents but also a new mantra for development in the villages of the country.

The PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme during the event in which MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joined virtually.

“The Svamitva Scheme is not just a scheme to provide legal documents, but it is also a new mantra for development and trust in the villages of the country with the help of modern technology,” Modi said during the interaction.

He recalled that in the preliminary stages, the PM Svamitva scheme was launched in MP, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka and property cards have been made for 22 lakh families in these states.

“It was launched as a pilot project. We’re expanding this in other states of the nation. Madhya Pradesh worked on this scheme at a fast pace and deserves appreciation for it. Today, over 1.70 lakh families of 3,000 villages received property card ‘Adhikar Abhilekh’ that will bring prosperity,” said PM Modi.

Svamitva is a central sector scheme of the ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas.

The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.