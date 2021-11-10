Follow Us:
PM congratulates Indian women wrestlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Indian women wrestlers for their medal-winning performance at the Wrestling Championship in Belgrade.

Indian wrestlers including Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha won medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, a PMO note stated here.

The Prime Minister Narendra Midi in a tweet said that the victory of Indian women wrestlers would further popularise the wrestling in the country.

“Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India,” Modi tweeted.

