Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s uncle. He also praised him for his decision to avoid any large gathering in his hour of grief.

“Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest is peace. In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM’s response had come on a tweet by Omar Abdullah about his uncle’s death.

Keeping in mind the current lockdown, Abdullah had urged the people not to gather at his residence or graveyard. He requested people to offer prayers from their homes only.

“My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness. At this difficult time, the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul,” Abdullah tweeted.

Later, Abdullah thanked PM for his condolence by saying, “Your prayers for the departed soul are much appreciated.”

Omar’s uncle was buried on Monday and he was among few family members who shouldered the coffin.