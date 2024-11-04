PM condemns ‘deliberate attack’ on Hindu temple in Canada, asks Ottawa to uphold rule of law

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple by pro-‘Khalistan’ elements at Brampton in Canada and said India expects the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

”I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” he said in a social media post on X following reports that ‘anti-India’ elements violently disrupted a consular camp organised on Sunday by the Indian High Commission in Canada in collaboration with the Hindu Sabha Mandir at Brampton.

”We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to questions.

Amid severe strain in bilateral ties, India asked Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from attacks and prosecute those indulging in violence.

. ”We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada,” the MEA spokesperson said.

He made it clear that the outreach of Indian Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence.

As videos of a ‘Khalistani’ mob attacking devotees in the temple went viral on Monday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, in a statement, said that any further such events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities.

“We have seen violent disruption today (November 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organised with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto,” it said.

The group, seen holding ‘Khalistani’ flags, barged into the temple premises and attacked the devotees also in the temple.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the incident, saying the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely

. ”Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” he said on X. He, however, avoided making any reference to ‘Khalistani’ elements.

Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attack and said all Canadians should be able to practice their faith in peace.

The Indian high commission’s statement also highlighted other incidents of disruption during consular camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on November 2 and 3. The Indian mission said it is “deeply disappointing” that such disruptions “are allowed” for routine consular work.

“It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organised by our consulate with the fullest cooperation of the local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place,” the statement added.

It confirmed that despite the disruption, more than a 1000 life certifications were issued to Indian and Canadian applicants. “In light of these incidents and with the continued threats posed to the Indian diplomats and officials, local venue organisers as well as local attendees, organization of further scheduled consular camps will be contingent on security arrangements made for them by local authorities,” the statement read.

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the ‘Khalistani’ elements attacked kids and women.