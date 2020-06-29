In the wake of BJP’s continuous attacks on the Congress over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) donations, the opposition has hit back alleging that PM-CARES fund also received donations from Chinese firms.

“Why has PM Modi received Chinese money in the PM-CARES fund, despite the overt Chinese hostilities? Has PM received Rs 7 crore from the controversial company Huawei ? Does Huawei have a direct connection with People’s Liberation Army of China? Has the Chinese company owning TikTok facilitated a donation of Rs 30 crore to the controversial PM CARES Fund?” Senior Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked.

“In last few days we have given you maps, points, locations, satellite images, photos but answer has only been Rajiv Gandhi foundation. I am deliberately making a statement which I need not and I dare PM, government and ruling party to falsify my next statement,” he further said in another tweet.

The Congress leader alleged that the Government, over the past few weeks, has established that China occupying Indian territories and national security are not important to BJP.

He said no president of any political party in India has had continuous exchanges with the Communist Party of China like BJP chiefs right from Rajnath Singh to Nitin Gadkari to the present home minister and former chief Amit Shah.

“There have been visits and delegations between BJP and CCP, repeatedly,” Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Further targeting the PM, he said Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has visited China five times.

“As we all know the Prime Minister has a special soft spot for China. Even as Chief Minister of Gujarat, we saw his close association in his four Chinese visits. He is the only Prime Minister who has visited China 5 times (sic)” he tweeted.

Further questioning the Government’s intention behind setting up PM-CARES, he said the fund is not audited by CAG, not subject to RTI and there is no accountability.

“COVID is hardly six months old and in this fund Rs 9,678 crore has been received, is it believable,” the Congress leader hit out.

“Rs 7 Crore in this fund has been received from Huawei. Everyone knows Huawei is the alter ego of People’s Liberation Army hence Chinese government. Rs 30 crore has come from Chinese company Tiktok. Paytm with 38% Chinese controlled shareholding has donated,” he said in a tweet.

Demanding to know the reason why PM Modi has been accepting funds from these Chinese companies, the Congress leader implored Narendra Modi to say that China is an aggressor and that Beijing has intruded into Indian territory.

What reason has the PM got for accepting funds from these Chinese companies? Implore the PM to say these sentences:

1- China is an aggressor

2- China has intruded so many sq kms at so many points at so many posts: @DrAMSinghvi#PMCARESforChina — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2020

A startling revelation came to light on Thursday that the government of the Peoples Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy in India have been funding the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) led by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi is the Chairperson of RGF, and its board includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, among others.

According to an RGF annual report accessed by IANS, in 2005-06, the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation from the government of People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Embassy as two separate donors. These were listed as donors in the report in the list of general donors.

According to some estimates, the donation was to the tune of $2 million between 2004 and 2006 and $9 million between 2006 and 2013.

Following the reports, the BJP was quick to corner the Congress.

The controversy erupted after Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell alleged that “Donations showed results soon after. RGF did not just one but several studies on how a Free Trade Agreement between India and China is desirable and required. Studies argued that India needs the FTA much more than China and should pursue it as part of its efforts to improve bilateral relations!”

Following this, ruling party president JP Nadda accused Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi of turning the Prime Minister National Relief Fund during the UPA rule in to a family run foundation.

Nadda termed it as a “brazen fraud” and a “big betrayal of the people of India”.

He further said one family’s “hunger for wealth” has cost this nation immensely and demanded Congress’ imperial dynasty to apologise.